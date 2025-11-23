Dear President Donald J. Trump,



The existence of Ukraine and its people is on the line. Day after day, night after night, they suffer Russian drone and missile strikes. These kill civilians, leave residential buildings in ruins and destroy energy infrastructure. The goal is to pummel the country into submission and leave its people in darkness and despair.



As you well know, Russia is waging a brutal and illegal war of unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, Europe and, by extension, the United States as leader of the free world. The goal is to seize territory in violation of international law, obliterate Ukraine’s statehood, reestablish hegemony over Europe and overthrow U.S.-led rules-based order.



Given this reality, any appeasement of Russia as the aggressor, any attempts at putting pressure on Ukraine as the victim of this aggression, is morally reprehensible and an outrage against human decency. To bow before Russia is to abandon shared values and plunge the free world into anarchy and chaos.

Strong American leadership is the only hope. A cowed America can never be great again; a cowed America can never be first. America is only great and first when it steadfastly stands for freedom, democracy, respect for human rights and rule of law.

The world is watching what happens in Ukraine - countries under threat of authoritarian regimes will succumb to further aggression if Russia is not defeated in Ukraine.

While we applaud your efforts to pursue peace, it is important to keep the words of President Ronald Reagan in mind when asked about his strategy for dealing with the Soviet Union: “We win, they lose.”

This must be our shared strategy for dealing with Russia, as well as crafting a peace plan delivering a just and lasting peace. The U.S., Ukraine and the free world must win; Russia and its axis of evil allies must lose.



Yours sincerely,

Žygimantas Pavilionis, Chair of the Global Parliamentary United for Ukraine Alliance, Deputy Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Lithuania

Oleksandr Merezhko, Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine

Vadym Halaichuk, Member of Parliament of Ukraine

Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Chairman of Homeland Union - Lithuanian Christian Democrats, Deputy Chair of National Security and Defence Committee of Lithuania

Prof. Dainius Žalimas, Member of the European Parliament

Andro Krstulović Opara, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of Croatia

Rihards Kols, Member of the European Parliament

Senator Garret Ahearn, Government Chief Whip

Vice Chairperson, Foreign Affairs and Trade Committee, Ireland

Marko Mihkelson, Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee of Estonia

Beata Jurik, Deputy Chair of EU Committee, Slovakia

Ferenc Gelencsér, Member of Foreign Affairs Committee, Hungary

Doina Gherman, Deputy Speaker of Moldova

Grzegorz Schetyna, Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee of Polish Senate

Hristo Gadzhev, Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee, Bulgaria

Ann-Sofie Alm, Member of Parliament of the Kingdom of Sweden

Lia Quartapelle, Vice President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies

Nathalie Loiseau, Member of the European Parliament

Jukka Kopra, Chairman of the party group of National Coalition Party, Finland

Edward Lucas, author, Baltic International Security Centre, United Kingdom

Karoliina Partanen, Member of the Finnish parliament, Vice chairman of Kokoomus

Derk Boswijk, Member of the Dutch Parliament and the Foreign Affairs Committee

Tina Bokuchava, United National Movement - Chair, Georgia

Michael Gahler, Member of the European Parliament

Urmas Reinsalu, Member of Parliament, former Foreign Minister of Estonia

Kerstin Lundgren, spokesperson Foreign Affairs, Sweden

Antonio Miloshoski, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of North Macedonia

Pablo Hispan, Spain, Chairman of the EPP Group, Council of Europe

Barry Ward TD, Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on European Union Affairs, Ireland

Sebastian Roloff, spokesperson for economic affairs, member of the committee for EU affairs of the German Bundestag

Dimitris Kairidis, MP and Chief Majority Spokesperson at the Hellenic Parliament

Dávid Bedő - Member of Parliament of Hungary Parliamentary Group Leader

Tobias Winkler, Member of the German Bundestag

Head of Delegation to the OSCE-PA

Pavel Fischer, Chair of Committee on Foreign Affairs, Security and Defence, Senate of the Czech Republic

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, Deputy Speaker of Lithuania

Frédéric Petit, Deputy Chair of EU Committee, France

Lucia Yar, Slovak MEP, member of SEDE and in charge of Defence Omnibus

Michael Roth, former German Minister of State for Europe, former MP

Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, former MEP and Vice-Chair of the EU-Ukraine Delegation

Peeter Tali, Chair of European Union Affairs committee of Riigikogu, Estonia

Bruno Fuchs, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Parliament of France

Heikki Autto, Chairman of the Defence Committee, Parliament of Finland

Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Chair, Committee on Ukraine’s Integration into the EU, Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine

Gustaf Göthberg, Member of Defence Committee, Sweden

Saara-Sofia Sirén, Chair of Grand Committee, Parliament of Finland

Irma Kalniņa, Deputy Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee, Latvia

Ingrida Šimonytė, Deputy Chair of EU Committee, former Prime Minister of Lithuania

Prof. Ivan Vuković, Chairman of the European Integration Committee, Parliament of Montenegro

Anton Hofreiter, Chair of the european affairs committee of the federal Parliament of Germany

Agnieszka Pomaska, Chair of the European Affairs Committee of the Sejm, Poland

Henrike Brandstötter, Member of the Austrian National Council, Head of the Austria-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group

Ināra Mūrniece, Chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament of Latvia

Roderich Kiesewetter MP German Bundestag, Committee of Foreign Affairs, Colonel (GS) ret.