Eurovision Sensation KAJ Hits the Jackpot: New Documentary Follows the Journey of Finnish Comedy Group

Kevin, Axel and Jakob from Vörå made history by winning the grand final of the Melodifestivalen in Sweden. Now everyone is vibing to the sauna dance of this Finland-Swedish humor group and KAJ fever is on the rise.

KAJ – From Vörå to Eurovision explores whether this is an unprecedented Eurovision Song Contest sensation and what lies behind the worldwide popularity of the group. The document is now available in English as well.

The Finland-Swedish humor group started their journey to represent Sweden at ESC with a bang. The group, established in 2009, has had solid popularity within their own circles but after the semifinal performance in Melodifestivalen, KAJ went viral.

In the documentary KAJ – From Vörå to Eurovision, we meet the members of the group, Kevin Holmström, Axel Åhman and Jakob Norrgård. In the interview by journalist Kitta Kohonen, the guys tell us what they think about everything that has happened so far this year and how they are holding it together amid the wild popularity.

The documentary also sheds light on the long-term friendship of Kevin, Axel and Jakob. Among other things, we find out what the trio used to do to entertain before establishing the group KAJ. And what did they think about one another when they first met at primary school? Which one of them was the disco king and which one was "the badass"? And which one used to talk like an old man?

The documentary takes us to Vörå where we meet the parents who tell us stories from the trio’s childhood and youth. According to the families, KAJ’s popularity is based on simplicity and ordinariness. During filming, we also see a concrete example of this when Jacob’s mum’s phone beeps in the middle of the interview: it’s her son letting her know he has arrived.

Producer Janne Hyöty has often been dubbed "the fourth member" of KAJ.

Journalist Kitta Kohonen met with Hyöty in Vaasa where he revealed brand new information regarding the early days of the band as well as his own role in their success.

31:14