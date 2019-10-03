Watch the video: This Finnish journalist's question at the White House sparked a major reaction – "What kind of favors has Mr. Trump asked from you?"

A joint press conference with the president of the United States Donald Trump and the Finnish president Sauli Niinistö was mostly focused on the political storm related to Trump’s scandalous Ukraine call.



When finally Finnish press was given a turn, the US correspondent of MTV News Mari Karppinen posed two questions, one for both presidents.

Mainos

Mainos

First, she asked from president Trump how the political storm will affect the US foreign policy and especially its relationship with Finland.

However, the next question was the one that prompted audible laughter from some colleagues in the audience and reactions in social media.

– Because this is the biggest issue here at the moment I have to ask, Karppinen started.



– What kind of favors has Mr. Trump asked from you? she framed.

People loved it.

Meanwhile president Trump couldn't help sideswiping.

Mainos

Mainos

– Or the other way around, you mean, Trump jabbed back.



Watch the exchange and answers of the presidents on video above.

"You have here a great democracy. Keep it going on"

President Niinistö's opening statement wasn't left unnoticed in social media either.

– Mr. President, you have here a great democracy. Keep it going on", the Finnish president Niinistö told Trump.



That remark most likely was meant as one of those platitudes world leaders always compliment to each others at the podiums. Many on the internet interpreted it as sarcasm, someone describing the moment as "subtle burn."



During the conference president Niinistö emphasized themes such as the importance of trans-Atlantic cooperation, climate crisis, European cooperation and arms control.



After the meeting Sauli Niinistö published a tweet.

