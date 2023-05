Prime minister Sanna Marin and husband Markus Räikkönen to divorce

Sanna Marin and her husband Markus Räikkönen announced that they are getting a divorce . They made the announcement on Instagram , by each posting a separate picture of themselves, followed by a statement.

– We have filed for divorce together. We are grateful for 19 years together and for our beloved daughter. We are still best friends, close to each other and loving parents. We will continue to spend time together as a family and with each other. We hope you will respect our privacy. We will not comment further, the update reads.